TN councillor, son return after being kidnapped and released in Andhra

According to reports, ward councillor of Gummidipoondi panchayat Roja Ramesh (44), and her son Jacob (22) were taken at gunpoint in Gummidipoondi.

news Crime

A woman councillor from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu and her 22-year-old son were allegedly kidnapped by a gang on the morning of Tuesday, January 24 and were rescued from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, January 25. According to reports, ward councillor of Gummidipoondi panchayat Roja Ramesh (44), and her son Jacob (22) were taken at gunpoint in Gummidipoondi.

Rojaâ€™s husband Ramesh Kumar (46) is also an AIADMK functionary and was the former head of Pallavada village panchayat. Upon finding his wife and son missing, he filed a police complaint. During the course of investigation, police found that the CCTV cameras in their house were damaged, along with the hard disk and a car missing. Four special teams were formed in order to find the missing duo.

On Wednesday morning, the mobile phone of Roja was switched on - which was earlier switched off within Andhra Pradesh limits. The signal was traced to Rallakuppam in Andhra Pradesh and they were rescued. During interrogation, Roja had reportedly said that they were taken in a car by a seven-member gang and then let off in Andhra Pradesh, with no ransom , demands or whatsoever.