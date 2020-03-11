TN coronavirus patient tests negative, no new cases, says Health Min

The state reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 7 when a 45-year-old man who recently visited Oman tested positive.

On Tuesday evening Tamil Nadu State Health minister C Vijayabhaskar shared the news that the state was now Corona-free. He tweeted saying that the one patient under surveillance has now tested negative, thanks to the meticulous treatment provided by the state's health department. No fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu he said and asserted that stringent screening of people coming to the state will continue.

#Corona update: a good news for Our state, the Pt undergoing treatment at #RGGH is tested negative for Corona,this speedy recovery is possible only because of the meticulous treatment & expertise of #TNHealth to handle exigencies. As of now, #TN is CORONA FREE. #CVB @MoHFW_INDIA — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 10, 2020

Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, he said. Till date 1,31,791 people were screened and 1,137 people who had come to Tamil Nadu from virus-hit countries were under home surveillance, the minister said.

The state reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 7 when a 45-year-old man who recently visited Oman tested positive. The samples include those who travelled with the affected man, who has been undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, and his family members. "The man is stable and will be discharged soon," Vijayabhaskar had said earlier in the day.

The minister has been reviewing the situation regularly with health department officials after the first confirmed case was reported. The samples that tested negative also include that of the 45-year-old man's wife and of a teenage boy who arrived from Texas in the US.

"The 15-year-old boy is doing fine, stable and will be discharged soon," Vijayabhaskar told reporters. Earlier in the day, the minister tweeted: "Coronaupdate:Let me share a good news, 8 samples that were in process for Covid19 is tested negative. This includes seven samples of close contacts of the patient at RGGH." "This confirms there are no new cases of coronavirus in TN. Stringent screening continues," he added.

#Coronaupdate:Let me share a good news,8 samples that were in process for #COVID19 is tested NEGATIVE. This includes 7 samples of close contacts of the Pt @ #RGGH.This confirms there are NO new cases of #coronavirus in TN.Stringent screening continues.@MoHFW_INDIA #CVB #TNHealth — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 10, 2020

