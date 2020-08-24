TN cops seize 6.88 lakh vehicles, collect Rs 21.26 cr fine from lockdown violators

Tamil Nadu has been on varied levels of lockdown since March last week.

news Coronavirus

The Tamil Police has collected Rs 21.26 crore as fine for violating the lockdown regulations in the state as of Sunday. Around 6.88 lakh vehicles have also been seized so far since March 2020 after its owners were found violating the lockdown rules.

In an attempt to observe full lockdown once a week as per the orders of the government of Tamil Nadu as part of its efforts to fight COVID-19, people stayed indoors and roads were deserted on Sunday. While only healthcare services and milk supplies were operational, violators of norms in urban and semi-urban localities in districts including Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, and Virudhunagar were fined by local authorities. Vegetable, meat, and fish vendors were among those fined.

The complete lockdown, effective since last month on all Sundays, saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities while officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations. Government-run TASMAC liquor outlets were also closed today like previous Sundays.

Cargo vehicles operated as usual while police put up barricades and set up checkposts across the State to check violations for effective implementation of the curbs. Amma Canteens and healthcare services -hospitals, pharmacies and labs- were open and sanitary workers went on with their clean up work.

Personnel of civic bodies conducted door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu-like symptoms in addition to fever camps and disinfection tasks were not halted.

As of Sunday, Tamil Nadu has 53,541 active cases of COVID-19 of which 13,223 belong to Chennai district alone. On Sunday, the state reported 5,975 new patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 97 deaths. Of the 5,975 new cases reported on Sunday, 1,298 was from Chennai followed by Coimbatore which reported 392 new cases. Cuddalore district reported 380 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts reported 354 and 352 new cases respectively on Sunday while Kancheepuram district added 222 new patients to its tally.