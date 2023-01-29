TN cops forcibly remove Periyar bust from home in Sivagangai district

Videos of the incident show police using building tools to uproot the statue from the wall, before loading it onto a truck.

Illangovan who had recently built his own home near Karaikudi, in Sivagangai district, had put up a bust of Periyar on his compound wall. On Sunday, January 29, police arrived at the house, insisting that Illangovan was breaking the law by installing the statue. Despite his protests that the bust was on his own land, police personnel removed the statue and took it away. Videos of the incident show police using building tools to uproot the statue from the wall, before loading it onto a truck. The bust was inaugurated by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) leader Kolathur Mani. Illangovan has also built a library for public use on his home premises.

Reacting to the incident the DVK said via their twitter account that the statue had been removed in violation of the law and that Illangovan would approach the courts regarding the matter.

According to a statement issued by the Sivagangai district collector, the statue had been installed on January 27 and inaugurated on January 29. “He was asked if he had permission to install the statue as per government order 248 and the 2022 directives of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. He was further informed that he would need government permission to install a statue on private lands.” The statement adds that the Periyar bust was temporarily removed to a safe location and that Illangovan could re-install it once he had received the necessary permits.

The Directorate General of Police has issued a transfer order, dated January 29 to the present Deputy Superintendent of Police for Devakottai, who is currently overseeing Karaikudi, K Ganesh Kumar. Similarly, a transfer order from the Sivagangai district collectorate has been issued to the Karaikudi tahsildar Kannan.

