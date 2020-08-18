TN cop dies after murder accused hurls country bomb, CM announces Rs 50 lakh solatium

Of the two bombs that were hurled at the police team, the second one exploded, fatally injuring the constable in the head.

In an unfortunate turn of events, a police constable has been killed while on duty at Manakkarai in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu when a double-murder accused hurled country bombs at a special police team that had gone to nab him. Of the two bombs that were hurled at the police team, the second one exploded, fatally injuring the constable in the head. Constable Subramaniam, attached to Azhvarthirunagari police station, died on the spot on August 18. According to reports, Constable Subramaniam is survived by his wife and their 6-month-old baby.

Durai Muthu, native of Melamangalakurichi, who suffered injuries in his hand while throwing the bombs, was rushed to a government hospital in neighbouring Tirunelveli where he too died. Two murder cases among others are pending against Durai Muthu and a special team had reached the area following information.

Durai Muthu

On Tuesday evening, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his condolences and announced a solatium of Rs 50 for Constable Subramaniamâ€™s family. Additionally, a family member has been promised government job, according to his statement.

According to reports, police were on the look out to nab history-sheeter Durai Muthu who was in hiding. A special team was formed under the leadership of Sri Vaigundam sub-Inspector Muruga Perumal to find his whereabouts and arrest him.

Based on a tip-off, the special team reached the spot where Durai Muthu was hiding along with his brother and other accomplices, an old building located in the middle of a secluded area, amid open fields.

The group immediately took to their heels following which the police team too jumped into a chase. It was then that Durai Muthu allegedly hurled the country bombs in the direction of the police team that was fast on his trail.

Watch this ground report done after the incident:

(With inputs from PTI)