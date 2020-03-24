TN confirms 3 more coronavirus positive cases, state tally now 15

All three patients who were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Tuesday had reached Chennai from abroad recently.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Three more persons in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 15. Of the 15, one patient has already been treated and discharged from the hospital.

According to a tweet by Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr C Vijayabaskar, all the three new patients had reached Chennai recently from abroad. While two patients – a 74-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman – had returned from the USA, the third patient, a 25-year-old woman had landed in Chennai from Switzerland. All three are being isolated and treated in government medical college hospitals in Chennai.

#coronaupdate:Chennai reports 3 new cases for #COVID19. All 3 travelled abroad.74 Y M return from USA at #Stanley,52 Y F return from USA at #Stanley,25 Y F return from Swiss at #KMC,.They are residents of Porur, Purasaivakkam, Keelkattalai rsptvly.Pts in isolation & stable. #CVB March 24, 2020

On Monday, too, the government of Tamil Nadu had confirmed three new cases in the state of whom one patient, who is currently under treatment in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, did not have any travel history, according to the Health Minister. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the minister said that the department is investigating if he was in contact with anyone who had travelled abroad or to other states. “Once we find out who he was in touch with, we will openly state to the press how many people we have contact traced,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vijayabaskar told the Assembly on Tuesday that the coronavirus infection is spreading rapidly in Tamil Nadu and hence people need to cooperate with the government in its efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, over 12,000 people have been placed under quarantine by the state government and 552 samples from Tamil Nadu have been sent for testing.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced a complete lockdown of the state and prohibitory orders under section 144 in Tamil Nadu from 6 pm on Tuesday.