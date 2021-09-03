TN Committee of Secretaries tells state to promulgate law against NEET

The Committee of Secretaries was set up to suggest appropriate measures to implement the recommendation of the high-level committee headed by retired judge Justice AK Rajan.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said a Committee of Secretaries has suggested passing a law to exempt students from the state to attend the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and get the President's assent for it. Moving the demands for grants for his department in the Assembly, Subramanian said thata Committee of Secretaries, under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, was set up to suggest appropriate measures to implement the recommendation of the high-level committee headed by retired judge Justice AK Rajan. The Committee of Secretaries suggested that an Act can be promulgated, indicating the need for elimination of NEET in medical education, and seek the President's assent for the same, he said.

"This will ensure social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated against in admission to medical education programmes," he said. Subramaian said the state government has been consistently opposing NEET for admission to medical courses. Considering the plight of marginalised students in getting admission to medical seats, the government constituted a committee headed by Rajan, and it undertook a detailed study on whether the NEET-based admission process adversely affected students of the rural and urban poor, those who studied in government schools and those who studied in Tamil medium. It submitted its recommendations on July 14. The BJP, which opposed the setting up of the panel, moved the Madras High Court. However, the court dismissed the plea, stating that the panel in no form is unconstitutional and said that the Union government cannot prevent states from studying the impact of NEET.

During the 2020 Assembly elections, the DMK promised to abolish NEET as several students from economically weaker backgrounds have been facing hurdles to clear the exam. Tamil Nadu has also reported death by suicides of students due to NEET in the past.

