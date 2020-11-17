TN coastal regions gear up for heavy rains, Chennai to get mild showers for next 48 hrs

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea.

news Chennai rains 2020

Chennai will likely witness cloudy skies with mild showers for the next 48 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said on Tuesday. The coastal regions of Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi are expected to receive heavy rains with thunder due to the upper air cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. Considering this, the RMC has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea. Deep sea fishermen have also been directed to return to the shores.

According to the bulletin issued by the RMC Chennai, most areas across south Tamil Nadu will receive mild rains while north Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, will receive mild to moderate rainfall for the next 48 hours. Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.

Chennai city will have cloudy skies with mild showers for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be 31 C and minimum temperature will be 25 C.

The coastal regions of Kanniyakumari, Kerala, Andaman and Lakshadweep are likely to experience winds with speeds of 40 to 60 km on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, Thoothukudi received the maximum rainfall of 17 cm followed by Tirunelveli (14 cm) Tiruvannamalai (11 cm) and Sivaganga (10 cm).

Well-known weather blogger Pradeep John said that the rainfall in Chennai will decrease from Tuesday. “There is a chance for a cyclonic formation in the Bay of Bengal on November 24. Only if a cyclone is formed, we will know about the rains but this year we can expect rainfall in December as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chennai district is gearing for a normal rainfall level this month. The city has recorded 471.5 mm rainfall as against 495.6 mm normal rainfall. The city has a rainfall deficit of less than 3%.