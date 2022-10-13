TN CM writes to Kejriwal urging removal of blanket ban on crackers’ sale

Blurb: Writing to the Delhi Chief Minister, MK Stalin said that permission to sell crackers in Delhi would “light up the lives of lakhs of people around Sivakasi, especially rural women.”

Pleading for a considerate view on lakhs of workers involved in Tamil Nadu's firecracker industry, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, October 12, urged his Delhi counterpart to permit sale of crackers falling within permissible norms. In a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a copy of which was made available to the media, Stalin reiterated his earlier request against a blanket ban on firecrackers’ sale and pointed out that the apex court has allowed bursting of firecrackers for two hours on festive occasions.

"Your kind attention is invited to my earlier letter dated October 13, 2021 urging you not to impose a blanket ban on the sale of fire-crackers and requesting to permit the sale of the fire-crackers that fall within the permissible norms," Stalin said in the letter.

Bursting of firecrackers as a mark of celebration is an internationally accepted practice, including in highly environmentally proactive countries. "You would appreciate that there are several contributing factors for air pollution in Indian cities which include vehicular and industrial emissions," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister contended.

Hence, this calls for a balanced view, taking into consideration the negligible incremental pollution potential of crackers used for a few days and the livelihoods involved, he said.

Further, green crackers have been scientifically developed and the Supreme Court has permitted the sale of green crackers through licensed traders.

"I sincerely urge you to permit the sale of fire-crackers that fall within the permissible norms. When no other state has imposed a total ban on firecrackers, your kind act will light up the lives of lakhs of people around Sivakasi, especially rural women who depend on this industry for livelihood as Diwali accounts for 70% of their annual business," he said.

Ahead of Deepavali celebrations, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said that there are no changes in the timings for bursting crackers in the state. Bursting crackers is allowed between 6 am and 7 am in the mornings and 7 pm and 8 pm in the evenings.