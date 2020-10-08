TN CM writes to Karnataka govt on filling vacancies in Tamil medium schools

Edappadi Palaniswami has written to BS Yedyurappa after the Karnataka Tamil School and College Teachers Association said there too many vacancies in the government run Tamil medium schools.

news Tamil schools

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Thursday wrote to the Karnataka Chief Minister requesting that he take immediate action to fill vacancies in Tamil medium schools and grant permission for private Tamil schools in the state. In his letter, the Edappadi Palaniswami stressed on the contribution made by the people of Tamil Nadu for the development of the neighbouring state.

"The Karnataka Government has started many Tamil Schools in various districts over the years to enable Tamil students to study in their mother tongue. Karnataka Government has granted approval as well as provided grants to the private Tamil Schools.

In this connection, we have received a representation from the Karnataka Tamil School and College Teachers Association, indicating that there are many vacancies of Tamil teachers in Government and Government Aided Schools and that the State Government has also not given approval for opening new private Tamil Schools. I enclose a copy of the representation for your kind perusal," stated the letter.

He further emphasised how significant the Tamil community's participation has been for Karnataka's economy.

"Tamilians have been contributing significantly to the all-round economic development of the State of Karnataka. In particular, Tamilians have made immense contributions in developing Kolar Gold Mines, Hutti Gold Mines, Sandur Manganese Mines, Coffee Estates in Chikmagalur, Mangalore etc. They have also been playing a major role in construction sectors and agriculture sector in the State of Karnataka," said the Chief Minister.

He requested BS Yedyurappa to look into three aspects and immediately take action. This included - (i) Filling up of the vacancies of Tamil teachers in government and government aided schools in Karnataka, reopening of such Schools, closed recently, granting recognition or permission to open new Private Schools with Tamil as a medium of instruction and restoration of Tamil Schools, which have been converted into other language Schools.

In September, Edappadi Palaniswami wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requesting that he look into the closure of a Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad. He had offered to bear the expenses of keeping the school running for children of migrant labourers.