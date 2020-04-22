TN CM urges people to respect frontline warriors after Dr Simon’s burial was obstructed

In his statement, EPS also added that TN government has issued guidelines on how to bury or cremate the bodies of those who die due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in his latest press release has urged people to honour and respect all frontline workers who are working selflessly, engaged in saving lives of people during this time of a pandemic. “I consider all those who are saving lives to be equal to god,” he wrote in his statement issued on Tuesday.

Quoting a verse on selflessness and gratitude from Thirukkural, the CM added, “Those who work selflessly and sacrifice their lives while trying to save the lives of others should be given their due respect. I request all people to cooperate.”

Referring to the recent incident in which people obstructed the burial of a Chennai doctor who had succumbed to the novel coronavirus, CM said that such incidents distressed him. He also expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their dear ones.

The 55-year-old Chennai based Dr Simon passed away on April 19. When his family members and colleagues proceeded to bury him, residents of Kilpauk allegedly created trouble, even physically harming his kin and friends, and preventing them from burying his body in fear of virus spread.

The incident gained widespread criticism from across the country and highlighted the need to curb rumor-mongering and the need to educate people on the spread of the novel coronavirus. Twenty persons have been arrested in connection to this incident.

Taking serious note of obstructions to the cremation of a Chennai doctor who died of COVID-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday warned of "appropriate retaliatory measures" if the authorities fail to stop such incidents. On Tuesday, Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan warned serious action against those who posed trouble while the burying of COVID-19 victims and said that they will be detained under the Goondas Act.