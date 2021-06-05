TN CM Stalin writes to PM Modi for expediting construction work of AIIMS Madurai

Stalin also said that the state government is willing to extend all cooperation needed for the immediate commencement and early completion of the project.

news Education

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, June 5, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention in the expeditious setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Madurai. The Chief Minister pointed out that after the foundation stone laying ceremony in 2019 and construction of a compound wall, no other progress has been made in the project.

In his letter, Stalin said, “The foundation stone for the establishment of AIIMS at Thoppur, Madurai had been laid by you (PM Modi) on January 27, 2019. The land for the prestigious institution has already been transferred to Government of India by the state. However, except for the putting up of a compound wall, there has not been any physical progress in the establishment of the institution.”

“The expeditious setting up of the institution is necessary for providing quality tertiary care to the people belonging to the southern districts of TN as well as neighbouring states. It is learnt that the GoI has appointed a President, an Executive Director and some Committees for the Institute. However, it is also learnt that the Committees do not have clear authority to execute a project of this size,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that there are also reports that the project can be temporarily started at other locations due to the avoidable delay. However, this may further delay the project, he stated.

Citing the aforementioned points, Stalin requested the Prime Minister to directly intervene and immediately appoint officers with adequate financial and administrative powers and to make Ministry of Health and Family Welfare take measures to finalise and start the construction work. He also said that the state government is willing to extend all cooperation needed for the immediate commencement and early completion of the project.

Stalin’s statement comes after the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday sought the response of Union and state governments for the temporary setting up of an outpatient ward and to commence MBBS admissions for AIIMS Madurai, till the construction of the building gets over.