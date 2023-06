TN CM Stalin reaches Patna for Opposition meet

The opposition meet will be held in Patna on Friday, June 23.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reached Patna on Thursday, June 22, for the mega meeting of the opposition parties which will be held at the Bihar Chief Minister's residence, 1 Anne Marg, on Friday. Stalin, along with DMK leaders, arrived at Patna around 10 pm and went to 5 Desh Ratna Marg, the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, to meet the Rashtriya Janata Dal national President Lalu Prasad.



The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was welcomed by Tejashwi at the Patna airport where the former presented the book based on the life of his father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Lalu Prasad also presented a book based on his life titled "Gopalganj to Raisina" to Stalin. After the brief stay at Tejashwi's house, the two leaders had a discussion. After the meeting with Lalu Prasad, Stalin went to the State Guest House for the night stay.



The arrival of Stalin in Patna has given a jolt to BJP as the saffron party leaders were questioning the opposition unity meeting. BJP leaders were claiming that the opposition unity meeting was just as an 'eyewash' and the opposition leaders are not united. BJP leaders such as Sushil Kumar Modi, Samrat Chaudhary, Ravi Shankar Prasad among others had said that Stalin will not come to Patna for the meeting.



Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and AAP MP Raghav Chaddha, besides Left parties leaders D Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya, also reached Patna for the opposition meet to be held on Friday.



NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will arrive in Patna on Friday morning.