TN CM Stalin condoles TT player Vishwa's death, announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

18-year-old Tamil Nadu table tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan died in road accident while he was on travelling to Shillong for a tournament.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the death of 18-year-old table tennis player D Vishwa, who was killed in a road accident on Monday, April 18, while he was on his way to Shillong for a tournament. Conveying his grief to Vishwa's parents, Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh out of Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the young player's family.

“Shocked beyond words to hear about the heartbreaking & untimely demise of our young, promising Table Tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan. He was a legend-in-making and it pains me that he left us too soon. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends & sports fraternity,” Stalin tweeted.

Vishwa Deenadayalan, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, died in the road accident and three of his teammates were injured, the police said. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when the players were on their way in a taxi from Guwahati airport to Shillong to take part in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship. The taxi in which the four players were travelling collided with a 12-wheel truck at Ri-Bhoi district injuring them critically. Vishwa succumbed to his injuries on the way to Nongpoh Civil hospital.

https://twitter.com/mkstalin/status/1515865194001416196?s=20&t=4gSJ2bF3u40ocZBGq6Jm2g

The other three injured players were rushed from Nongpoh to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong. Doctors at the NEIGRIHMS said the three injured players are in a stable condition and out of danger.

Vishwa's parents and other family members will travel to Shillong for the handover of his mortal remains. The teenagers had won several junior, sub-junior and cadet titles in the country and abroad.

Condoling Vishwa's death, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweeted: "Saddened to learn that Tamil Nadu paddler, Deenadayalan Vishwa passed away after an accident in Ri Bhoi district while on his way to Shillong to participate in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship in our state." The Meghalaya Table Tennis Association also said that it is grieved by the sudden death of the young paddler.

With IANS inputs