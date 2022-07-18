TN CM Stalin casts vote for Presidential poll after recovering from COVID-19

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is backing UPA Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.

news Politics

As the voting for the Presidential polls began on Monday, July 18, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was the first to cast his vote at the Secretariat in Chennai. The CM made his way to Fort St George in the city after being discharged from Kauvery Hospital, where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment. Polling began at 10 am, The Hindu reported.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and its allies are backing the opposition candidate, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, while the AIADMK and its allies are supporting Draupadi Murmu, the NDAâ€™s candidate.

Chief Minister MK Stalin was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennaiâ€™s Alwarpet on July 12, after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He was hospitalised and under observation for two days, after he complained of fatigue and fever. CM Stalin had appealed to the people to wear masks, get vaccinated and to stay safe as COVID-19 infections were on the rise.

The hospital issued an update on the CMâ€™s condition on Sunday, July 17, saying that he was recovering well from the infection. The statement said that CM Stalinâ€™s isolation period would end on Monday, and that doctors have advised complete rest at home for another week. AIADMK interim general secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also tested positive for the coronavirus last week. He was admitted to MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai on July 15, and a bulletin issued by the hospital stated that he is under observation and stable.

Voting for the Presidential polls began at all state Assemblies across the country at 10 am on Monday. The voting will end at 5 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. Meanwhile the last date for filing of nominations for the Vice Presidential elections is Tuesday, July 19. While the NDA has nominated former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar â€” who has filed his nomination â€” the UPA has fielded former Union minister and Governor Margaret Alva.