TN CM MK Stalin ropes in AIADMK leader on COVID-19 advisory panel

Chief Minister MK Stalin is the chairman of the advisory panel which has one member from each political party that have a representation in the Legislative Assembly.

Showing clear signs that he is moving away from politics of vendetta, newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has formed an advisory panel of legislators drawn from all political parties with legislature representation.

The committee was constituted as per a resolution adopted in the all party meeting held at the Tamil Nadu secretariat on May 13 under the Chairmanship of Chief minister, M.K. Stalin.

The thirteen member panel will have AIADMK leader and former state health minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar as one of its members.

Chief minister Stalin is the chairman of the advisory panel which has one member from each political party that have a representation in the legislative assembly. This include parties which contested on the symbol of DMK and AIADMK.

The other members of the panel are Dr N. Ezhilan of the DMK, G.K. Mani of the PMK, A.M. Manirathnam of Congress, Dr Sadan Tirumalaikumar of MDMK, Nainar Nagendran of BJP, S.S. Balaji of the VCK, T. Ramachandran of CPI, Dr M.H. Jawaharullah of Manathiya Makkal Katchi(MMK), R. Easwaran of the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), T. Velmurugan of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), Pooval Jagan Moorthy of Puratchi Bharatham and V.P. Nagal Malli of the CPM.

The government said that the advisory committee will meet as per the urgency and need of the emerging Covid-19 situation.