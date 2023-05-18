TN CM MK Stalin invited for Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony

After a series of intense parleys over the past three days, the Congress on May 18 decided that Siddaramiah will serve as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The Congress has invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday, May 20. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is a key ally of the Congress in Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Congress President and prime architect of party's landslide win in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar will also take oath as the only Deputy Chief Minister.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal in a statement said that the Congress is extending invitations to allies and like-minded party leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramiah.

After a series of intense parleys over the past three days, the Congress on Thursday, May 18, decided that Siddaramiah will serve as the Chief Minister of the state. DK Shivakumar, who put up a tough fight for the spot, will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Sources told TNM that DK Shivakumar will remain the PCC president and a term-rotating formula between him and Siddaramaiah has also been agreed upon.

While Siddaramiah will not be the Chief Minister for the whole term of five years, Congress has not yet decided any handover plans. It is most likely that the reins will be handed over to DK Shivakumar after two and a half years.

However, not everyone was happy with the decision. DK Shivakumarâ€™s brother said that he was not happy with the decision even though it was for the best of the state. Speaking to ANI on May 18, â€œI don't think I'm fully happy, but in the interest of Karnataka, the commitment we have given to the people of Karnataka and Kannadigas, we wanted to fulfill. So that's why the party and DK Shivakumar and everybody has to accept. In the future, let us see, there is a long way to go. I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar), but it didn't happen, we will wait and see."

(With IANS inputs)