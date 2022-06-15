TN CM lashes out at Union govt over ED action against Sonia, Rahul

Stalin said that it was an "outrageous act of political vendetta" by the Enforcement Directorate against Rahul and Sonia.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin, on Tuesday, June 14, lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, dubbing it as an "outrageous act of political vendetta" against the national party by the ruling BJP at the Centre "using" the probe agency.

In a tweet, Stalin said the political opponents should be fought politically. "I condemn the outrageous act of political vendetta against Congress party and its leaders Tmt Sonia Gandhi and Thiru @RahulGandhi by the ruling BJP govt using the Enforcement Directorate. Having no answers to the pressing issues of the common man, BJP uses such diversionary tactics to save itself from the public ire. Political opponents should be fought politically, not by 'forcing' the Enforcement Directorate”, he said.

The ED questioned Rahul Gandhi on Monday and Tuesday as part of its probe into alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian. Officials said that the agency wanted to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rahul's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to COVID-19-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

BJP leader advocate Subramanian Swamy, in the year 2012, had levelled allegations against Congress leaders, including Rahul and Sonia, that they were responsible for the “breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited by Young Indian Limited (YIL)” and also filed a complaint in the regard. The Congress party, however, maintained that YIL was created “with an aim of charity and not for any profit”.