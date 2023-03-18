TN CM inaugurates new stand named after M Karunanidhi at MA Chidambaram stadium

The new stand is located at the pavilion end of the stadium, and was inaugurated ahead of the third India vs Australia ODI match to be played in Chennai on March 22.

The new stand at the M A Chidambaram cricket stadium at Chepauk in Chennai, which has been named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, was opened on Friday, March 17. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the new ‘Kalaignar Karunanidhi stand’ in the presence of state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former BCCI president N Srinivasan, and former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni among others.

“It's my absolute honour to have inaugurated the stand at the iconic M.A.C stadium named after #Kalaignar in the presence of his favourite cricketer @msdhoni and Thiru N. Srinivasan. I cherish this as a befitting tribute to our epic leader who was also an avid fan of the game,” Stalin said.

The new stand is located at the pavilion end of the stadium, and was inaugurated ahead of the third India vs Australia one-day international match to be played in Chennai on March 22. Some of the new facilities that have been provided here include spacious dressing rooms, a gymnasium and indoor nets facility on the first floor above the stadium. The stadium has been given a facelift and new galleries have also been set up for enhanced spectator experience.

Former Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Rupa Gurunath, who is now the Infrastructure Committee chairperson, was one of the chief persons behind the renovation. Apart from the renovations carried out, a museum to showcase the history of the stadium has also been set up.

The Chepauk stadium will also display artwork and murals on the walls, featuring iconic games played there, including the famous 1986 tied Test between India and Australia.

Rupa Gurunath, TNCA president P Ashok Sighamani and former CSK player Dwayne Bravo, were some of the others present at the inauguration.