TN CM to inaugurate 750-bed COVID-19 facility in Chennai’s King Institute in Guindy

The new facility will be exclusively for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is set to inaugurate a 750-bed facility at the National Institute of Ageing in Guindy in the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research campus in Guindy, Chennai through video-conferencing on Tuesday. The facility will be exclusively for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Out of the 750 beds, 300 beds will have ventilator facilities and 70 beds are allocated for Intensive Care Unit, stated reports. The hospital will have a WiFi facility, a small library and virtual yoga classes for the patients, said a report.

Last week, the Health Minister Vijayabaskar also announced that the 750-bed facility is ready and doctors and nurses had been appointed to the facility.

On Monday morning, the Chennai Corporation released data on the number of active cases in each zone of Chennai. Kodambakkam has the most number of active COVID-19 cases with 2837, followed by Royapuram with 2426, Anna Nagar has 2349 patients receiving treatment while Teynampet has 2317. Tondiarpet has 2275 cases presently, Adyar has 1913 patients, Ambattur 1360, Valasaravakkam 1,245 and Thiruvottiyur has 1214 active cases. Five zones have less than 1000 active COVID-19 cases- Alandur (968), Madhavaram zone (949), Perungudi (919), Shollinganallur (621) Manali zone (531).

Restrictions in Chennai have been slightly eased on Monday following a 17-day intensive lockdown period.

As part of the restrictions, restaurants will function for takeaways from 6 am to 9 pm. Vegetable shops, grocery shops and tea stalls will function between 6 am to 6 pm. Cabs will operate within city limits with three passengers excluding the driver.

All showrooms can function between 10 am to 6 pm with 50% staff without air-conditioning. Information Technology companies can also function with 50% staff or maximum of 80 persons. All other private offices and export companies can also function with 50% staff from Monday.