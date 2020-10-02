TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami launches 'one nation, one ration card' scheme in state

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam who was at the Secretariat during the launch, was not present for the event.

news One nation One ration

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddapadai Palaniswami on Thursday launched â€˜one nation, one ration cardâ€™ in the state by handing over essential items to three card holders at the state Secretariat. Deputy Chief Minister (CM) O Panneerselvam who was at the Secretariat during the launch however, was not present for the event.

According to the government, essential items are supplied to all the families holding electronic cards in the state from 2017 onwards. The card holders can buy their allotment of essentials from any ration shop in the state. Under the central government's Integrated Management Public Distribution System, ration card holders who move from one state to another can buy their allotment anywhere in the country.

The Tamil Nadu government is implementing the â€˜one nation, one ration card' scheme from Thursday onwards in 32 districts and from October 16, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Thanjavur, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Thiruvannamalai districts will be brought under the scheme.

According to Tamil Nadu government, those who come to the state and those who got out can get their essentials after biometric authentication.

The event was however tainted by the evident political strain within the AIADMK. Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvamâ€™s absence was conspicuous and raised several questions. According to Times of India, the Deputy CM was in the Secretariat on Thursday but remained in his chambers during the course of the launch of the ration card.

The launch now adds to a series of events that he has skipped following the executive committee meeting on Monday, where an argument over the AIADMKâ€™s next Chief Ministerial candidate broke out. Sources in the Deputy CMâ€™s camp tell TNM that the leader feels cornered by the CM and the rest of the cabinet.

He has further demanded that a steering committee be formed to decide who will be the face of the party in the upcoming elections. Another option he has offered is that if Palaniswami wants to remain the Chief Ministerial candidate, then the Deputy CM should be made the General Secretary of the party.