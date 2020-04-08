TN CM clears use of MLALADS fund for coronavirus relief

In a statement, CM Palaniswami said MLAs can allocate Rs 25 lakh from their MLALADS towards COVID-19 relief work and that would continue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said he has cleared utilization of Rs 1 crore from all members of the legislative assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADS) for COVID-19 relief works. Chief Minister Palaniswami tweeted, "As per the guidelines of MPLADS Funds, funds can be allocated to certain projects defined by the legislators in their respective constituencies."

Responding to DMK President MK Stalin's tweet, Palaniswami said funds from MLALADS could be used for certain projects recommended by an MLA in his/her constituency. In a statement, CM Palaniswami said MLAs can allocate Rs 25 lakh from their MLALADS towards COVID-19 relief work and that would continue. In his statement, the CM has also pointed out that in order to purchase medical equipment and to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Rs 1 crore will be allocated from all the MLALAPDS to be used at the state level.

Earlier in the day, MK Stalin in a social media post said the Central government's decision to suspend MPLAD Scheme for two years instead of allocating additional funds for COVID-19 relief work is not a democratic decision. In a statement issued, Stalin said MPLAD scheme is not an allowance for MPs but allocation of funds for projects that are needed by the people in a constituency.

Instead of allocating additional funds towards relief works for COVID-19 affected constituencies, withdrawing the existing funds puts the MPs in a spot and is not democratic act. He also condemned the state government for rejecting recommendation of lawmaker V Senthil Balaji to allocate Rs 60 lakh for purchase of ventilator by a government hospital in Karur.

Balaji, representing Aravakuruchi assembly constituency, said COVID-19 patients from his constituency are admitted in the government hospital in Karur and hence he had recommended Rs 60 lakh for purchase of ventilators.

In his statement, Stalin also questioned the reason for Central government allocating just Rs 510 crore for Tamil Nadu towards COVID-19 relief work. He said while Uttar Pradesh with 234 COVID-19 patients got Rs 966 crore, Tamil Nadu with 621 patients got only Rs 510 crore. Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government had requested a total sum of Rs 12,200 crore from the Central government for COVID-19 relief. He said this clearly shows the Corona politics is being played by the Central government.

(With inputs from IANS)