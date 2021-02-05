TN CM announces sops to farmers, withdraws cases against Jallikattu protesters

The state Assembly session was adjourned sine die on Friday.

On the last day of the state Assembly session in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made a slew of announcements for the people of the state. The announcements made by the Chief Minister on Friday significantly come at a time when the state is headed for polls. The Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday and is likely to reconvene next for the state budget session.

Since the DMK had walked out on the first day of this yearâ€™s Assembly session citing the Governorâ€™s delay in deciding on Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalanâ€™s release, none of the MLAâ€™s from Tamil Naduâ€™s opposition parties were present in the Assembly when the Chief Minister made these announcements. In line with his predecessor J Jayalalithaaâ€™s preference, Edappadi K Palaniswami also made the announcements under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly rules. As per Rule 110 of the TNLA Rules, a minister is allowed to make a statement in the Assembly with prior intimation and a debate is not allowed on it.

Here are the important announcements made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday: