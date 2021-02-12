TN CM announces 3-phase uninterrupted power supply for farmers' pump sets

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his campaign speech in Tiruppur.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday, announced that all farmers in the state will receive uninterrupted three-phase electricity connections for their pump sets. The CM made the announcement while making his election campaign speech in Tiruppur.

“Amma’s government will provide three-phase electricity, 24 hours, for the pump sets used by farmers. I am happy to inform you that the demand placed by farmers will be fulfilled step by step,” he told the cheering crowds in Tiruppur on Friday. The Chief Minister is in Tiruppur on a two-day trip for election campaigning and meeting with leaders from various sectors.

On Thursday afternoon, the Chief Minister had interacted with farmers in Kangayam, where he was reportedly given a request for three-phase electricity by the representation. He also assured the farmers in the meeting that the state governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are in talks to implement the Anamalayar-Nallar scheme and that works on the project will commence soon.

At present, farmers in Tamil Nadu enjoy free electricity for pump sets. However, the connectivity is marred by power cuts and interruptions. The Chief Minister started his Tiruppur campaigning at Avinashi on Thursday morning, and announced that crop loan waiver certificates for farmers will be distributed in 10 days. The state government had recently announced that the crop loans borrowed by farmers in Tamil Nadu from cooperative banks would be completely waived. Over 14 lakh farmers are expected to be benefited by the waiver.

After the morning campaign session on Thursday, Palaniswami had also met with the local Jamaath leaders and assured that Muslims need not be scared of the AIADMK’s recently announced political alliance with the BJP. He explained that alliance and ideology are two different things, and that alliances keep changing for political purposes. He had reportedly given a similar assurance to religious leaders in Ramanathapuram district too.