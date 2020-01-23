TN Civil Service (Group 1) form tweaked, asks candidates reason for choice of centre

This comes after TNPSC Group 4 candidates from specific exam centres in Ramanathapuram district grabbed top spots in the rank list.

news Exams

Following allegations of irregularities in the recently concluded Group 4 examinations, in which many candidates from specific exam centres in Ramanathapuram district grabbed top spots in the rank list, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has now tweaked its exam application form. As per the new format, candidates who are applying to write the exams in centres other than those in their districts of residence, must henceforth specify the reason for choosing to give exam in a different district.

According to reports, the applications for the Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services-I Examination (Group I Services) exams opened on Monday. The Group 1 exam, which is scheduled to be held in April 2020, seeks to recruit personnel for around 69 top posts in the Tamil Nadu combined civil services. In the application form, a new line has been added this year, in which candidates have to mention the reason for choosing an exam centre away from their home districts.

Though TNPSC has not issued any reason, the move is believed to be in the wake of the recent allegations of irregularities by candidates who appeared for Group 4 exams, which were held in September 2019. The results of the Group 4 exams were released in November 2019 and its rank list was released in December 2019. However, many candidates alleged that around 35 ranks in the top 100 belonged to candidates who gave their exams at the Rameswaram and Keelakarai centres in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Candidates further alleged that many who appeared for Group 4 exams in these two places belonged to districts other than Ramanathapuram. As per the allegations, around 35 ranks in top 100 and 40 in top 1, 000 ranks belonged to candidates who wrote the exam in the centres in Rameswaram and Keelakarai.

The TNPSC, which took note of the allegations, had also stated that it will conduct an inquiry and punish those who are found guilty of indulging in malpractices in the Group 4 examinations. The Commission also urged candidates to not lose faith in the Commission till the inquiry is completed.

Candidates applying for Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services-I Examination (Group I Services) exams can find details at the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) official website. Applications can be filled and submitted till February 19.