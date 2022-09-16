TN chief secy summoned by NCPCR over alleged forced conversions in Chennai school

The NCPCR has summoned the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to explain the delay in submission of a report over the alleged forced conversions at Monahan Girls Higher Secondary School in Royapettah.

The country's apex child rights body, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to explain the delay in submission of a report over the alleged "unlawful conversion and abuse of minor girls" at an unregistered childcare institution in Chennai. The NCPCR had, on September 9, forwarded a complaint to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police about the institution.

"However, no reply has been received from your good offices in the matter so far," the NCPCR said in a letter to Tamil Nadu chief secretary Dr V Irai Anbu. The Commission has asked him to appear through virtual mode along with the details of the action taken in this matter at 3 pm on September 20 to explain the reasons for the delay in the submission of the report.

NCPCR, in its letter on September 9, had asked the Tamil Nadu government to look into the allegation and submit the action taken report along with First Information Report (FIR) against the Monahan Girls Higher Secondary School in Royapettah, within three days, and to evacuate the students from the hostel as early as possible. Responding to the letter from the national body, the Tamil Nadu government constituted a team to probe the forced conversion allegations.

The team headed by Additional Director of the Social Welfare Department, SP Karthikaa, which also included child protection officers, inspected the school and conducted an inquiry on September 10. The inquiry team found that all the students who were in the hostel, at the time of inspection, were from Christian families and outrightly denied all the allegations.

It was a Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) team headed by Saraswathy Rangasamy that sent a report to the NCPCR saying that the school was involved in forced religious conversions among the students who are from economically weaker backgrounds and that the Child Care Institution (CCI) attached to CSI Monahan School was unregistered.

