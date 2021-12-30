TN boy critically injured after stray bullet from CISF personnel's gun hits his head

Following the incident, the kin of the minor staged a road blockade and demanded that the firing range be permanently shut down.

An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district on Thursday, December 30, after a stray bullet from a firing range of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), where personnel undergo training, hit him in the head. The training center is located at Pasumalaipettai in the district. The boy was reportedly staying at his grandmother's place in Narthmalai village at the time of the incident.

After the boy was injured, he was taken to the Pudukkottai Government Hospital. However, as his injury was serious, doctors referred the minor to the Thanjavur Government Hospital for further treatment. Reports had said that the boy was in a serious condition as the bullet pierced through his head.

Following the incident, the kin of the boy staged a road blockade and demanded that the firing range be permanently shut down, to avoid any such untoward incidents in the future. The protesting family also alleged that no safety measures were being adopted at the firing range, and therefore, it should be shut down. Locals said that a similar incident had also taken place a few years ago.

The police reached the spot and managed to disperse the crowd after assurances that strict action will be taken. The police, who reached the spot along with other officials, also assured that the allegations of the locals would be investigated.

Keenanur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sivasubramanian has ordered an inquiry into the incident. He also stated that orders were issued by the District Collector to temporarily close the firing range. Further details are awaited.

