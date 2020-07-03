TN BJP unit has a reshuffle, Vanathi Srinivasan and 9 others become Vice-Presidents

In a routine rejign VP Duraiswamy, who shifted his loyalty to the BJP from the DMK, has been given the portfolio of vice president of the state unit.

news Politics

In a reshuffle of its office bearers, Tamil Nadu state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed 10 state vice presidents, four state general secretaries, nine state secretaries and a youth wing leader among others. After L Murugan took over as the Tamil Nadu BJP unit president on March 12, the reshuffle was due to take place following the appointment.

AfL Murugan was appointed as the Tamil Nadu BJP unit president since former state president Tamilisai Soundarajan was appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

In a routine rejig, prominent faces of TN unit of BJP have been shifted to new portfolios including Vanathi Srinivasan, K T Raghavan, Nainar Nagendran and Karu Nagarajan.

Vanathi Srinivasan has been appointed as the Tamil Nadu vice-president, she was earlier the state general secretary. Former BJP state secretary KT Raghavan has been given the portfolio of the state general secretaries. VP Duraiswamy who shifted his loyalty to the BJP and joined the national party on May 21 has been made the vice president of BJP.