TN BJP chief Annamalai to take part in BRICS summit in South Africa

The summit will be hosted by the African National Congress (ANC) which played a major role in the South Africa's freedom struggle.

Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai, will be representing the saffron party along with three other party leaders at the BRICS summit in South Africa. The BJP leader is participating in the 'BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue' Summit in South Africa next week.

The summit will be hosted by the African National Congress (ANC) which played a major role in the South Africa's freedom struggle. The other members of the delegation are Satyen Kulabkar, the BJP Media in-charge for Central Gujarat, Vinusha Reddy and Pushkar Misra, who are members of BJP State Committee in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, respectively.

The delegation called on BJP National President J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday, July 13. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a 'Padayatra' titled 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land My People) led by Annamalai on July 28 from Rameswaram.