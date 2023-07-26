TN BJP chief Annamalai meets Guv RN Ravi, levels corruption charges against DMK

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai on Wednesday, July 26, met Governor RN Ravi and submitted a memorandum about the alleged corruption by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders worth Rs 5,600 crore. The BJP leader submitted a memorandum seeking “intervention and suitable action” regarding the ‘part two’ of the DMK files. The files are said to contain documents of benami deals connected with the party leaders including ministers, MLAs, MPs and members of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s family and scams connected to these leaders.

The BJP State President was accompanied by Karu Nagarajan and Paul Kanagaraj and other senior leaders of the Tamil Nadu BJP. The first installment of DMK files was released on April 14 at the BJP state committee office, Kamalalayam.

In the first installment of the files which Annamalai released in April 2023, he levelled serious charges of corruption against top DMK leaders and members of MK Stalin’s family. He alleged that assets worth Rs 1.34 lakh crore are owned by 12 individuals including Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin (who is a minister himself), his son-in-law Sabareesan, and sister MP Kanimozhi; state ministers EV Velu and KN Nehru; and MPs TR Baalu, Kathir Anand, and Kalanidhi Veerasamy.

The BJP chief also alleged that MK Stalin had accepted money worth Rs 200 crore from an American firm in 2011 during his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister. This was to favour phase 1 of the Chennai Metro Rail project at the end of DMK’s previous regime.

However, the DMK did not take Annamalai’s allegations seriously and dismissed it as a joke. Rajya Sabha MPs P Wilson and NR Elango, the DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi held a press conference hours after Annamalai’s press meet and said that all the details he provided were declared by DMK leaders in their election affidavits. RS Bharathi further added that the only new information that Annamalai provided was the valuation of the assets that were owned by the DMK leaders.

(With IANS inputs)