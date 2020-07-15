The Tamil Nadu government, as part of a trial, will be administering BCG vaccine to a group of elderly people between the ages 60 and 95. The state wants to study if this can possibly reduce the coronavirus mortality rate in them. The National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis is expected to start the pilot programme, which has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
The BCG (Bacillus Calmette–Guérin) vaccine protects against tuberculosis in children, and has been administered in India to children for decades. It was in the news back in April as well, when a study argued that countries that have a universal BCG vaccination policy are seeing a lower death rate than those that don’t. Other studies since have also suggested a similar relationship between the two.
In a tweet, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr Vijayabaskar said, “BCG vaccine shall be administered on a trial basis for adults aged 60-95, ordered by Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edppadi K Palaniswami. This is aimed at reducing the COVID-19 mortality rate in senior people. The National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis will start the pilot program soon.”
However, there are people who have expressed reservations about this move. Madhu Pai of the McGill International TB Centre tweeted that no one has any experience of giving the BCG vaccine to the elderly. “Without proving safety, no program should be vaccinating elderly people. There is no direct evidence proving that BCG will reduce COVID-19 mortality,” he said.
He added, “There are many randomised trials underway in Netherland,