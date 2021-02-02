TN Assembly session: DMK walks out during Governor's speech

The Opposition parties including DMK and allies have decided to not participate in the remaining session.

news Politics

The Tamil Nadu Assembly convened with the customary speech of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Kalaivanar Arangam at Wallajah Road on Tuesday. However, DMK and allies staged a walkout even before Governor’s speech citing the delay by the Governor in deciding on the release of Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case. The opposition alleged that the Governor was not giving sanction to prosecute the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and various ministers against whom DMK and others have raised allegations of corruption.



On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit entered the hall at Kalaivanar Arangam to give his customary speech but Leader of Opposition MK Stalin tried to raise certain issues before the introductory speech. However, the Governor told Stalin that the Union government has allocated Rs 1.03 lakh crore for Tamil Nadu which will help with development activities. Following his statement, a commotion ensued between the Governor and Opposition party leaders.



"This is not good. Tell me what is wrong?" Purohit asked the agitated opposition members. He underscored that this was the last session of the current assembly and urged them to take full advantage by participating in the proceedings and debates.



Looking at Duraimurugan and Stalin, Purohit said, "You are all senior leaders and best orators. This is my humble request. Please cooperate and take full advantage of the session (to debate issues)."



He said the DMK could register their protest if they wanted to do so and come back to the House.



However, DMK and allies including Congress MLAs, who were wearing green headgear to extend solidarity to the protesting farmers outside Delhi, walked out of the assembly.



Addressing the reporters, DMK president Stalin alleged, “We submitted a list of corruption cases against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and other Ministers to the Governor. However, he has not responded to it yet so it’s evident that he is supporting corruption. He has also not responded to Perarivalan’s release. So, condemning both, we have decided to not participate in the assembly session.”