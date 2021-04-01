TN Assembly Polls: 2 more West Zone police officers transferred by ECI

A few days ago, the ECI had transferred Coimbatore District Collector and the Police Commissioner to non-election posts.

Following the transfer of Coimbatore District Collector K Rajamani and Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City Sumit Sharan, two more senior police officials from Tamil Nadu’s West Zone have been transferred. The transfer was announced on the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which took the call based on adverse inputs.

According to a statement, Inspector General (West) Dhinakaran and the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural Arul Arasu have been transferred to the DGP headquarters on wait. Dr A Amal Roy has been posted as IG West, in Dhinakaran’s place and Selva Nagarathnam has been posted as Coimbatore Rural SP. Apart from the two officers from the west zone, Inspector General (Central) HM Jayaram has also been transferred on the orders of ECI. Deepak Damodar has been posted in his place. “Posting of HM Jayaram, Dhinakaran and Arul Arasu not be done without permission of the Commission,” the statement said.

A few days ago, the Election Commission had transferred the District Collector of Coimbatore and the city Commissioner of Police based on inputs received by theCcommission. The ECI further ordered that the two officers be posted on non-election posts. S Nagarajan was posted as the Coimbatore District Collector and S Davidson Devasirvatham was posted as the City Commissioner of Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu is all set to go to polls on April 6 in a single phase. Coimbatore district is gearing up to see a high octane contest between the AIADMK and the DMK fronts. In Thondamuthur, DMK’s Environment Wing Secretary and Jallikattu campaigner Karthikeya Sivasenapathy will clash against AIADMK heavyweight, Municipal Administration minister and two-time MLA from Thondamuthur SP Velumani. In Coimbatore South, BJP’s National Women’s Wing president Vanathi Srinivasan will face off against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan and Congress’s working president Mayura Jayakumar.