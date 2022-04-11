TN Assembly passes resolution against Common University Entrance Test

The resolution comes days after Stalin denounced the examination and said that the proposed exam was 'regressive' and ‘undesirable’.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, April 11, tabled a resolution in the Legislative Assembly demanding that the Union government withdraw the proposal of conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The resolution, which comes days after Stalin denounced the examination and said that the proposed exam was 'regressive' and 'undesirable', has been passed by the assembly.

The University Grants Commission had announced that from the academic year 2022-2023, admissions to various courses in all central universities funded by it would be done only through CUET to be conducted by the National Testing Agency. Further, it has been stated that the marks secured by students in CUET may also be followed by state, private and deemed universities for their admission process, if they opt so.

Stating that the Assembly feels that any entrance examination that is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will “not provide an equal opportunity” to the students studying under different state syllabi, Stalin said that the examination would place a “deserving majority” of students in a disadvantageous position to secure admission in central universities.

He also added that it would reduce the number of students from the state studying in various central universities and affiliated colleges. Further, he said that CUET will “sideline” the diverse school education system across the country and will make the students rely upon coaching centres, and will further increase the mental stress of students.

“In order to exercise the rights of state governments, this assembly emphasises the Union government to withdraw the proposal of conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET),” the resolution stated.

Meanwhile, the BJP cadre staged a walkout from the assembly in protest against the state government's resolution against the CUET and requested the state government to reconsider its decision. However, the AIADMK party has extended its support to the resolution.

