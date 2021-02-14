TN Assembly elections: The number of seats allies are expecting from DMK

Leaders from the Congress, VCK and MMK tell TNM that seat sharing talks are yet to begin formally.

The Tamil Nadu elections are fast approaching and with it the speculation around alliances and seats that will be offered by the DMK and AIADMK to their allies. While some reports in the recent past have suggested that the DMK has completed seat sharing talks, leaders from the opposition’s allied parties tell TNM that while they have hinted at the seats they expect, there have been no conclusive meetings held on the alliance.

The DMK’s allies as of now seem the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and smaller partners such as KMDK and Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi. TNM spoke to three of these parties, including the Congress, to understand what their demands will be in the 234-seat Assembly election.

“The DMK has made it clear that all talks will be conducted only after election dates are announced. So far, we’ve only had informal meetings with the party leaders,” says a senior leader in the VCK, which is led by Thol Thirumavalavan. When asked how many seats the party will demand in the Assembly election, he explains that it will be a minimum of 10.

“In the past too, irrespective of the alliance, whether with the DMK or AIADMK, we have demanded 10 seats,” says the VCK leader. “But this is the first time we could be part of a winning alliance. Earlier in 2006 and 2011, we were in alliance with a party that faced incumbency as it was already in power. With our party chief winning with the VCK symbol in the Lok Sabha elections, we expect that we’ll get at least 10 seats,” he adds. The party had earlier said that its contestants will stand on the VCK’s symbol and not the DMK’s rising sun.

The Congress, meanwhile, seems to have a harder bargain to strike this election season, with DMK sources telling TNM that they are likely to have far fewer seats than the 41 they were allotted in the previous Assembly elections. The national party is not ready to take this lying down.

A Congress MP confirms on the condition of anonymity that while his party leaders have met DMK’s top rung several times, there has been no decision as far as numbers are concerned. DMK sources have pointed to Congress’ disastrous performance in Bihar in alliance with the RJD to justify their decision to drastically cut down seats given to the party.

“Giving the Congress anything less than 40 seats will not be respectful,” says the MP. “It’s not about the total seats won, but the overall contribution to the vote margin in every seat. The seats we got in Bihar were not particularly favourable ones. But we still contested from there. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is a well-liked and respected party and that cannot be ignored,” he adds.

The Manithaneya Makkal Katchi led by MH Jawahirullah is expecting at least six seats.

“We met MK Stalin on January 8 and he said that any further seat sharing talks will happen only after a notification from the election commission on the dates,” he says. “We want at least six seats, but I can’t comment on which ones yet.”