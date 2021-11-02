TN announces holiday for schools in Chennai, 8 districts after heavy rains

After a long gap of 17 months, schools in Tamil Nadu had reopened for classes 1 to 8 only on Monday.

After heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, the state government has declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday, Novermber 2, in Chennai and eight other districts â€” Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Ariyalur districts. The schools in Kodaikanal will also be closed and both schools and colleges in Chennai have declared a holiday on Tuesday, announced the government.

Since Sunday, several parts of Tamil Nadu has been receiving light to heavy showers. The heavy rains that began on Monday evening continued until Tuesday morning. According to an official IMD report, thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu as well in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

According to the rainfall data released by the IMD on Tuesday morning Coimbatore received 41mm rainfall, followed by Neyveli at 56.5 mm, Tiruchendur at 36.5 mm, Chidambaram 25.5 mm and Chennai (North) witnessed 28.2 mm rainfall till Tuesday 8 am.

In a rain-related incident, a woman police personnel posted at the Chennai Secretariat died after a tree fell on her while another police personnel has been severely injured due to the incident.

Schools for students in Classes 1 to 8 had opened only on Monday after a long gap of 17 months after being shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teachers had welcomed the students with drums, balloons, chocolates, roses and stationery. Across Tamil Nadu, schools reopened for offline classes for classes 1 to 8. Schools had reopened earlier for classes 9 to 12 on September 1. All COVID-19 guidelines are being followed by schools that have reopened. The government announced that schools will be conducting classes on a rotational basis.