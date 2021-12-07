Title of Samantha’s latest film with directors Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar is out

Sridevi Movies, the production house bankrolling the project, revealed that the film is being made in five languages.

The title of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming multilingual project was unveiled on Tuesday, December 7. Sridevi Movies, the production house bankrolling the project, revealed that the film has been titled Yashoda, and is being made in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Helmed by filmmakers Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar, Yashoda went on floors on Monday, December 6. “Incredible Actress @Samanthaprabhu2's multilingual film (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada & Malayalam) titled #Yashoda. Shoot begins today. A @krishnasivalenk's unique venture directed by@hareeshnarayan& @dirharishankarunder @SrideviMovieOff DOP #MynaaSukumar #YashodaTheMovie (sic),” the tweet posted by Sridevi Movies read. Details about the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be released shortly.

Samantha has also signed a Tamil-Telugu bilingual project helmed by director Shantharuban. She also recently announced that she has signed an international project with Philip John, the director of the popular series Downton Abbey. Arrangements of Love is an adaptation of the novel of the same name, by novelist Timeri N Murari. Samantha will be teaming up with Welsh director Philip John for the first time. The story tracks a Welsh-Indian man who tries to find his estranged father. Samantha is likely to be essaying the role of the woman who runs a detective agency and helps the man in his search.

Sharing the announcement with fans on Twitter on November 26, Samantha posted a photo with Philip John and wrote: “A whole new world! I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness… I guess it’s not every day you get to audition for a BAFTA award-winning, critically acclaimed, director of your most favourite series ‘Downton Abbey’. Jumping for joy that you picked me, sir. #PhilipJohn Thank you @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity… can't wait to start this exciting journey!!!"

Samantha also has the romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and period flick Shaakuntalam in the pipeline.