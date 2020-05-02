Tirupattur SP provides first-aid for elderly seizure patient who fainted on road

The doctor-turned-police officer provided first-aid and sent the elderly man to the government hospital for further treatment.

news Epilepsy

On Friday, Tirupattur Superintendant of Police (SP) Vijayakumar provided first aid to an elderly man who fainted while walking on the street and developed seizures.

An elderly man was walking on the road in Vaniyambadi, when he suddenly fainted and developed seizures. On seeing the man, a police constable stationed nearby immediately came to the rescue.

The police personnel, along with other servicemen, were attempting to provide first aid. They were also trying to arrange a vehicle to take the man to hospital.

Meanwhile, Tirupattur SP Vijayakumar, who was patrolling the area on lockdown duty, extended a helping hand to save the patient’s life.

Speaking to TNM about the incident, the SP said, “The man was a epileptic patient so he got seizures and fell to the ground. In such a case, his lungs will aspirate and if he vomits, it may even be a threat to his life. To avoid that, one has to make him sit in a prescribed position and I was doing just that. Since I am a medical doctor, I did what I possibly could.”

The elderly man was sent to the government hospital for treatment.

Tirupattur falls under the orange zone with 18 COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

When asked about the stigma attached to people during the pandemic, SP Vijayakumar said, “I urge the public to not touch people unnecessarily. But when a situation to help others arises, one needs to wear hand gloves as a precautionary measure. In general, we should be cautious, but there is no need to stigmatise others.”

“At a personal level, we can wash hands, wear masks and wear gloves if we touch others. Observing a stigma can only be against humanity,” said the senior police officer.