Tirupati man among 7 held by CBI for sharing child sexual abuse material

Mohan Krishna, a resident of Tirupati, was one of seven accused arrested after a major crackdown by the CBI.

news Crime

A man from Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Tirupati was among the seven accused arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an ongoing investigation of cases related to alleged online child sexual abuse and exploitation. T Mohan Krishna, a resident of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, was arrested after a major crackdown by the CBI on Tuesday, November 16, in which 76 locations were raided across the country. According to The Hindu, Mohan Krishna, a resident of Yashoda Nagar in the city, owned a cyber cafe. The accused persons, including Mohan Krishna had been allegedly sharing videos of Child Sexual Exploitation Materials (CSEM) videos online, according to Deccan Chronicle.

CBI along with Delhi police registered a case against Mohan Krishna and his accomplices. Another person from Kanekal in Anantapur district was also reportedly booked in a similar case.

Earlier on November 14, the investigating agency had registered 23 separate cases against a total 83 accused. Other than Mohan Krishna, the remaining accused were arrested from various places including Delhi, Dhenkanal in Odisha, and Noida and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. All the seven accused have been identified as Raman Gautam and Sathyender Mittal, both residents of Delhi, Surendra Kumar Naik, resident of Dhenkanal, Odisha, Purushottam Jha, resident of Delhi, Nishant Jain, resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Jitendra Kumar, resident of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and T Mohan Krishna, resident of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The raids were carried out at around 77 locations including Tirupati, Kanekal (Andhra Pradesh); Delhi; Konch Jalaun, Mau, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Siddharthanagar, Moradabad, Noida, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh); Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar (Gujarat); Sangrur, Malerkotla, Hoshiarpur, Patiala (Punjab); Patna, Siwan (Bihar); Yamuna Nagar, Panipat, Sirsa, Hisar (Haryana); Bhadrak, Jajapur, Dhenkanal (Odisha); Tiruvalure, Coimbatore, Namkkal, Salem, Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu); Ajmer, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur (Rajasthan); Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh); Jalgaon, Salwad, Dhule (Maharashtra); Korba (Chhattisgarh) and Solan (Himachal Pradesh) across 14 States in the country at the premises of the accused.

According to the FIR, there was information that 31 members of the aforementioned group were sharing CSEM content in connivance with each other. As per the initial information collected, there were more than 50 groups having over 5,000 offenders sharing child sexual abuse material. Many of these groups also had the involvement of foreign nationals.

It was initially learnt that there may have been the involvement of people from around 100 countries spread across various continents. Sources said that some of the foreign nationals were from Pakistan, Canada, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, the UK, Belgium, Yemen etc, adding that 10 suspects have been detained during the raids.

The premier probe agency said that it is coordinating with its sister agencies through formal and informal channels and searches and development of further leads are underway.

(With IANS inputs)