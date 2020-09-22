Tirunelveli: DMK man brutally attacked by co-member, family alleges political motive

While two of the accused have got anticipatory bail, the police are on the lookout for the third.

news Crime

In a case of infighting between two DMK functionaries, a 61-year-old man was attacked in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district recently. G Mariappan was on his way to work on September 11 around 9.40 am when he was brutally attacked by unknown assailants. While he is undergoing treatment at Shifa Hospital in Tirunelveli Town, his kin have lodged a complaint naming three individuals, including a DMK party member.

Paul Ganesh, Chandran and P Subramanian, the DMK’s Thachanallur zone chairman, among others, have been named as being behind the attack. Mariappan’s family alleges that the intent behind the crime is to thwart Mariappan’s political aspirations.

Accused two P Subramanian

A resident of Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli, Mariappan runs Jayalakshmi Cable TV. He is also the deputy organiser of the DMK’s district-level art, literature and intellectual forum.

“He is also part of Rotary and does service for the needy in the Town. He has been active during lockdown, distributing masks and kabasura kudineer (herbal drink). His rising popularity among people is now threatening Subramanaian and his group who want to maintain their tight grip in the area,” alleges Mariappan’s brother Paramasivan.

In the CCTV footage submitted by Paramasivan, a man, identified as Paul Ganesh, can be seen running in one direction from the scene where Mariappan was attacked.

Accused one Paul Ganesh caught running after attack on CCTV

While a First Information Report (FIR), under Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene words), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered by the Tirunelveli Junction police station, the family claims no further action has been taken since.

Speaking to TNM, Tirunelveli Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Satheeshkumar says, “Accused one and three — Paul Ganesh and Chandran — have now got anticipatory bail and we are on the lookout for accused two P Subramanian in addition to few others involved in the case.”

When asked on the motive behind the attack, the ACP says, “It seems to be for two reasons. One is ahead of the elections and the other is relating to cable TV business. We are still investigating.”

Paramasivan tells TNM that he had to pursue the case relentlessly at the police station as well.

“They first refused to name them in the FIR. They also refused to take the CCTV visuals that I submitted as proof. It has been over 10 days and no action has been taken yet. They claim that they are absconding,” he says and adds, “My brother is severely hurt. They have done it with an intent to murder,” says Mariappan’s brother.