Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam clears Rs 3,096 crore budget for 2022-23

Speaking to the media, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that it has been decided to provide free food to all pilgrims at Tirumala.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which administers the affairs of one of the world's richest Hindu temple atop Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, February 17, approved its budget for 2022-23, with revenue estimates pegged at Rs 3,096.40 crore. For the current year, the lion's share of revenues totalling Rs 1000 crore are anticipated from the temple 'Hundi' or devotees' offerings. Similarly, interest receipts are expected to generate Rs 668.51 crore, while Rs 365 crore is expected to be realised from laddu and other 'prasadam' sales.

The highest expenditure of Rs 1,360.15 crore is towards human resource payments followed by material purchases and engineering capital works at Rs 489.50 crore and Rs 220 crore, respectively. The TTD Board, headed by chairman YV Subba Reddy, cleared the annual budget for 2022-23, and the revised budget estimates of Rs 3,000.76 crore for the year 2021-22.

Speaking to the media, Subba Reddy said that it has been decided to provide free food to all pilgrims at Tirumala. He said that in future, private restaurants and eateries will not be allowed to operate out of Tirumala.

Among other developments, the board also approved the construction of Padmavati Childrenâ€™s Hospital at a cost of Rs 230 crore, the foundation stone of which will be laid by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

An approval of Rs.2.73 crore was also granted towards total computerisation of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) besides the decision to set up a Rs.25 crore trust fund for the provision of cashless treatments for TTD employees and pensioners at corporate hospitals. The TTD board also denied media reports about a hike in arjita seva tickets.

