Times Now’s Navika Kumar booked for comments made by Nupur Sharma on show

BJP’s Nupur Sharma had made derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed on Navika Kumar’s show Newshour on Times Now.

news Crime

An FIR has been registered against Times Now anchor and Group Editor of Times Network Navika Kumar in Maharashtra. The FIR comes almost three weeks after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was a panellist on Navika’s show Newshour, made derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. According to Newslaundry, the FIR was registered in the Nanalpet police station in Parbhani based on a complaint from a Muslim cleric. Navika has been booked allegedly for maliciously intending to outrage religious feelings (Section 295-A of IPC). Nupur Sharma, who has now been suspended by the BJP, has also been named in the FIR.

Times Now had earlier distanced itself from Nupur’s comments. On May 27, the channel took to Twitter to say, “Views expressed by BJP Spokesperson on Newshour@9 last night are her personal views. TIMES NOW does not endorse views of participants. We urge participants on our debates to maintain restraint and not indulge in unparliamentary language against fellow panelists (sic).”

However, Nupur Sharma’s comments triggered protests and outrage in India and the Islamic world. Times Now and other ‘national’ news channels have faced criticism for amplifying hate. The Editors Guild of India had on June 8 issued a statement saying it is “disturbed by the irresponsible conduct of some national news channels for deliberately creating circumstances that target vulnerable communities by spewing hatred towards them and their beliefs.”

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court refused to quash the FIR against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on June 13. Zubair had been booked for his tweet in which he called three Hindu seers - Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop - hate mongers. Zubair was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police allegedly for maliciously intending to outrage religious feelings (Sections 295 A of IPC) and for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form (Section 67 of IT Act).

According to Live Law, the High Court dismissed Zubair’s plea observing that the matter is at the preliminary stage and the investigation has not begun. Zubair had moved court stating his tweet had not insulted or attempted to insult a religious belief. He also alleged that the FIR had been filed with the intention of harassing him.