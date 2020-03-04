TikTok’s parent firm takes on JioSaavn, Spotify, launches music streaming app in India

'Resso' has a free version that comes with ads and a premium version with downloadable content at Rs 99 a month for Android and Rs 119 a month for iOS.

Atom Tech Shorts

ByteDance, parent company of popular short video platform TikTok is now taking on the music streaming services in India with the launch of its social music streaming app ‘Resso’. With features such as user generated content, lyric sharing, Resso fashions itself as a social music streaming app.

Some of the ‘social’ features of the app includes ‘Vibes’, which allows users to create and share videos, gifs or pictures based on a song. Resso also lets users select and share some lyrics of a song and even comment on songs and engage with other users.

According to Hair Nair, Head of Music Content and Partnership, Resso India, the social features of the app is what will differentiate it from the existing music streaming apps in the country such as Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, among others.

The user interface of the app is very similar to that of TikTok where the app plays music in an unlimited scroll format.

Similar to other music streaming apps, Resso has a free version that comes with ads and a premium version with downloadable content, unlimited skips at Rs 99 a month for Android and Rs 119 a month for iOS.

Resso has inked deals with major global, local and independent labels such as Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Merlin and Beggars Group, T-Series, Saregama, Zee Music, YRF Music, Times Music, Tips, Venus, Shemaroo and regional majors such as - Speed Records, Anand Audio, Lahiri Music, Divo, Muzik 247.

"Resso is designed to revolutionize how users consume music by filling the longstanding gap between music streaming and interacting with other listeners. With the launch of Resso in India, our objective is to empower users to express themselves and connect with like-minded individuals through music,” Hari said in a statement.

The app lets users discover music by dividing the library by genres, sub-genres. For example, genres are divided into alternative, experimental, fusion, post rock, indie rock while sub-genres have further been segregated into niches like - popgaze, bow pop, indie psych pop and ambient to name a few.