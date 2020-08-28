TikTok moving quickly to resolve issues in India: ByteDance founder

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming said that the solution will be in the “interest of users, creators and partners.”

Chinese app TikTok has said that it is moving quickly to address issues in India and the US. This was declared by the founder of ByteDance — the company that owns TikTok. ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming sent a letter to employees on Thursday, soon after Kevin Meyer announced his resignation as CEO of TikTok.

Yiming said that while he cannot share more details at this point, the solution will be in the “interest of users, creators and partners.”

He also thanked Meyer for his “efforts towards a resolution” and for joining at a juncture when the company was entering its “most challenging moment in India and the US in particular.”

“It is never easy to come into a leadership position into the company moving as quickly as we are and the circumstances following his arrival made it all the more complex,” Yiming said.

Earlier on Thursday, Mayer resigned from his position as TikTok CEO just four months after taking charge.

His resignation comes reportedly after the company came under intense scrutiny from the Donald Trump administration in the US, with the looming possibility of a ban on the platform.

In a letter to employees, Mayer cited the current political environment and the Trump administration’s push to sell the US business.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company,” his letter to employees reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has stated that it will wrap up proceedings on the consideration of acquiring TikTok in the US and three other markets by September 15. The executive order signed by Trump has fixed September 20 as the deadline for banning all commercial transactions with TikTok in the US.

TikTok has been banned in India for nearly two months now with ByteDance reportedly approaching firms like Reliance Jio for a possible sale of TikTok in India.

There have been doubts raised about the TikTok application being used for circulation of illegal content and over how it collects user data. In June, TikTok was invited to meet concerned government stakeholders and submit clarifications.