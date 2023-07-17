Tigress dies of injuries in MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve Tiger deaths continue - latest in Madhya Pradesh

Tigress, injured while mating dies in Bandhavgarh Reserve. MP dies.

An adult tigress was reported dead at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Monday. A four to five-year-old tigress was found unconscious in the Manpur buffer zone, following which a forest team brought wildlife veterinarians for her treatment. However, she could not survive.

A wildlife expert associated with Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) told IANS that the tigress was injured during mating with male tiger a couple of weeks back. During the mating process, she received severe injuries on the neck.

This being the rainy season, the wound worsened, an official noted and said that had the injuries been treated soon, the tigress could have survived. "But, it was too late as her neck had gone badly rotten in the past two weeks. Her behaviour also changed after the mating process," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Spread over a large area -- from Umaria district to Shahdol and some of it lying in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) accommodates more than 150 tigers apart from other wild animals, including wild elephants.

"There is a lack of intense monitoring of tigers and no heed is paid on this issue. These issues need to be set right," said the wildlife expert.quoted earlier.