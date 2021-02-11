Tiger tries to enter Kerala home at night, narrow escape for residents

42-year-old Salitha and her nephew Mridhun heard a strange noise around 11 pm outside their home, and then saw a large paw trying to push their door open.

news Wildlife

A family in Keralaâ€™s Wayanad district had a fright on Tuesday when a tiger tried to push open their door and come into their home in the middle of the night. 42-year-old Salitha and her nephew Mridhun (22) heard a strange noise around 11 pm at their door, followed by another sound moments later, as if someone was trying to push their way into their home.

The next moment, the two saw a large paw opening the door halfway, and they rushed to slam it shut, managing to close it with great difficulty. The tiger is presumed to have run away, but the homeâ€™s plywood door was damaged.

The house is located on the forest boundary at Thirunelli in Wayanad district and the area is frequented by wild animals, including tigers, police sources said. An official of the Thirunelli police station, which is adjacent to the house, said he had visited the place and found claw marks left behind by the animal. Forest officials have also found strands of tiger hair near the steps of the house and claw marks on the plywood door which was damaged in the attack.

The family has a pet dog and the big cat might have been attracted by it, officials said. It had come till the verandah and tried to open the door, the official told PTI. They heard a strange sound from outside around 11 PM and after a while felt someone was trying to push open the front door. Mridun claimed that the door was half opened by the tiger and said along with his aunt managed to close it with great difficulty.

Forest officials have set up two camera traps around the house, but have not managed to get any pictures of the animal so far, Thirunelli deputy range officer, M V Jayaprasad, told PTI.

"There are no pug marks of the animal, but the door has been damaged. Strands of tiger hair have also been found near the steps.The tiger had come to the house. But, we do not know if it opened the door," the official said.