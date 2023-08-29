Tickets for WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad sold out

The Superstar Spectacle event will take place live at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on September 8.

news news

Tickets for the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad are completely sold out well in advance of the scheduled date. The event is being held on September 8. WWE is returning to India with this event after 6 years. At the event, 16-time world champion John Cena will compete in a tag team match.

Tickets for this event were first made available beginning on August 4. Additionally, a day prior to the scheduled sale time advance presale was made available.

The highly anticipated WWE event will take place live at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, also known as the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

The biggest Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT would take part in the electrifying event, including iconic talent like Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, "The Ring General" GUNTHER, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, and many others.

Though WWE had originally intended to hold the "WWE Superstar Spectacle" in 2021, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event had to be pre-recorded inside the safely enclosed "Thunderdome" bubble in Florida and was broadcasted on Indiaâ€™s Republic day.