Tickets to Hyderabad’s KBR National Park hiked by 10%

The hike applies to monthly and yearly passes as well as a single-entry ticket.

The forest department, which manages and develops the KBR National Park in Hyderabad, has increased the cost of the passes and tickets by 10% this year. For the general public, an annual pass currently costs Rs 2750, and for senior citizens, it costs Rs 1870. A monthly pass costs Rs 770, while a single entry ticket costs a minimum of Rs 45 (for adults).

The KBR Park, named after former chief minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, is a lush, green park in the middle of the city that offers a tranquil setting for people to go for walks and exercise. Several people visit the park every day in the morning and evening to get some exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The higher cost limits the number of occasional visitors to the park. Although some people think that access to parks should be free, there are different rules for national parks, said forest officials.

As per government regulations, no new passes can be issued if more than 5,000 active passes are present at any given time. To address this, monthly passes are offered, but they are also strictly capped at 500 members at a time and will be issued only in the first five days in a calendar month. While new applications can be filled out offline, expired registrations can be renewed online.

Speaking to TNM, District Forest Officer M Jijo said, “Since the general public hasn't been able to access KBR Park for the past two years, they are very eager to visit it again after COVID-19. The demand for passes is rising right now, but we can only give out a certain number of passes because it's crucial to prevent pollution and environmental disruption.”

The president of the KBR Park Morning Walkers Association, Anil, said, ”Even with the price increase, it is still affordable to enter the park for just Rs 7.5 per day. We think that this also gives us access to better facilities, and if it doesn't, there will be a demand for them.”