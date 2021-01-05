Thunderstorms with lightning forecast for south coastal Andhra

This is an unsual prediction for Andhra in January.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh for Tuesday and Wednesday, an unusual feature in January for the Telugu state.

It has not predicted any further inclement weather after the two-day rain forecast. This comes several weeks after the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

Farmers in several places in coastal region have already readied their paddy fields for the Rabi crop and sowed seeds which have shot forth shoots, especially in several villages near Bhimavaram in West Godavari district.

They are also in a bit of a hurry as the government has advised them to advance their farm works, considering irrigation water will be stopped earlier than usual to facilitate the construction of the Polavaram Project on the river Godavari.

Meanwhile, low level northeasterlies and easterly winds continue to blow over the southern state.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded around 30 degrees Celsius. Among the 19 monitored places, Jangamaheswarapuram recorded a maximum of 31.4 degrees Celsius.