Thunderstorms forecast over coastal Karnataka for next 24 hours: IMD

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning to the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

news Rains

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have been forecast over parts of coastal and interior parts of Karnataka for the next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) have predicted heavy rainfall in the state. The southwest monsoon set in over the state on June 4.

According to a forecast put out by IMD on Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka over the next 24 hours.

There is also a heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hours at a few places with “very heavy spells” at isolated places over coastal Karnataka. “Heavy to very heavy” rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places over interior Karnataka.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued an attention notice to the District Commissioners of coastal Karnataka--- Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada to especially look out for widespread bad weather and strong winds.

The KSDMA has forecast thunderstorms accompanied with light to moderate spells of rain and strong wind speeds reaching 30-40 KMPH, which is likely to affect the coastal districts in the next 03 hours. The notice was issued at 1 pm on June 11.

North interior Karnataka districts are set to have scattered rains across the districts with light to medium rainfall. The districts under this classification are Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichuru, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

Likewise, the south interior districts of Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura,Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga,and Tumkuru are predicted to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours in isolated areas.